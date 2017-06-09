1 1978 – Villeneuve Coats the Podium

Villeneuve in 1978 – Cahier Archive – f1-photo.com – used with permission

This was the first Canadian Grand Prix to be held at the freshly constructed ‘Circuit Île Notre-Dame’ in Montreal. Prior to the race Mario Andretti courted controversy by suggesting the track was selected by FOCA in order to favour Canada’s home hero Gilles Villeneuve.

Andretti said: “[I am] critical of our own FOCA officials who were sent here to approve the track.”.

Despite Andretti’s comments, the title battle had already been decided in his favour leaving Montreal a dead rubber race. Andretti would go on to qualify in ninth place, before finishing the race in a lacklustre tenth place. Villeneuve bagged third place on the grid behind Jean-Pierre Jarier and Jody Scheckter.

The choice to host the race in October brought a wave of much colder weather than Formula One was normally accustomed to. The temperature was as low as 3C prior to the start.

Jarier led away comfortably on the first lap, Villeneuve slipped behind Alan Jones and would remain there with Scheckter for 18 laps. On lap 25 Villeneuve bullied his way past Scheckter for second place, the battle having a little bit more punch to it after the recent announcement that Scheckter was moving to Ferrari to be Villeneuve’s new team-mate.

Heartbreakingly for Jarier, who looked on course for his first victory, his Lotus ground to a halt late in the race handing the lead to crowd favourite Villenueve. It was a lead that Villeneuve would never relinquish and he claimed his maiden F1 win on home soil.

Rather amusingly Villeneuve would end up on the podium wearing a thick coat in order to battle off the plummeting temperature. His win however, left the crowds below feeling very warm indeed.