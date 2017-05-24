Back in 2009, Martini ran with a billboard at the Monaco Grand Prix, which was banned – why? Because it was deemed that it was too distracting for the drivers. Yes, really.

The billboard featured model and race car driver, Jessiqa Pace – Lewis Hamilton was reported to have crashed at the hairpin that the billboard was positioned and Jenson Button said ‘every time you passed her it was as though she was looking right at you.’

And yet here we are now in 2017 and the advert is back, albeit tucked away from the drivers’ line of sight, by the super busy heliport on the Monaco harbour. Great marketing effort from the Williams F1 Team sponsors.