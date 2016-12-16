Every year, like the rest of us, Bernie Ecclestone sends a Christmas card out to those in and around Formula 1. Unlike the rest of us, his cards don’t feature a robin in the snow or a Christmas tree.

Instead they are “funny”, satirical cartoons looking back over the previous year in F1. Thanks to Alan Baldwin we can now see the 2016 Ecclestone Christmas card, complete with a message containing his wishes for a more open season next year. Like it?

Scroll on down to enjoy his cards from previous years that we’ve found across the Internet. Nice one Bernie, have a good Christmas.

Bernie Ecclestone’s Christmas Card 2016

Bernie Ecclestone’s Christmas Cards through the years

2013 - the concorde agreement

2012 - why Lewis left McLaren for Mercedes

2014 - the bribery case

2015 - Lewis wins too early

2011 - Massa and Hamilton's run ins

2010 - Red Bull decide on race winner

2008 - Crashgate

2009 - the Max Mosley tabloid sex scandal

2007 - Spygate

And here’s a couple of classics from Red Bull Racing…

And just for good measure here’s one more to make you chuckle from Red Bull – their Christmas card from 2010 and their more recent one following the denial of Mercedes power.