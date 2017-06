After parting ways with F1 and a bit of an embarrassing, frustrating brief return in Monaco, Jenson Button has revealed that he’s involved in the booming Craft Beer industry as a co-founder of Blue Coast.

Pleased to announce that I am a founding member of @bluecoastbrew that will be bringing the craft beer revolution to the South of France. Very exciting times 👍🏽#bluecoastbeer #wherewebelong #therevolutionishere #outoftheblue #craftbeer #craftbeernerd #beerofinstagram #instabeer

It looks a bit more like a package holiday company at the moment, but we’ll reserve judgement until they send us a case to sample.

Have you seen it or tried it yet? Let us know via Twitter or Facebook if so – it was around in Monte Carlo apparently.