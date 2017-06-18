FIA European F3 ace Callum Ilott took the time to send Badger a quick update ahead of this weekend’s racing in Hungary. Have a read and see what he’s been up to since we last heard from him.

Hello Badgers, back again for another catch up! It’s F3 in Hungary this weekend but before we get to that, it’s been a hectic few weeks with a plenty going on off track.

Monaco

I was lucky to get a few fine days down in Monaco during the GP weekend, mixing work with a spot of spectating. It’s such an incredible venue and when you’re there, you see why it’s so special for both spectators and drivers alike.

I’d been asked by Allan McNish if I could attend a VIP event and chat to some of the guests about motorsport and provide insight into the weekend. I was the ‘up and coming’ driver alongside McNish, Coulthard and Di Resta (My Scottish ancestry clearly must have played its part in getting selected!). It was a great event and the guys were really interested in our perspective of the race weekend and how it was playing out for the drivers.

Most of my days in Monaco were spent with PREMA and its F2 squad. F2 will be my next target so spending time with a team at a few races to learn procedures and how the weekend plays out is definitely worthwhile. It started well for PREMA with Charles grabbing an impressive pole in his backyard for Race One. (Check out the vid of him driving round Monte Carlo in his FIAT 500 if you get a chance). What looked like a perfect win was unfortunately thwarted by a mechanical failure. Really felt for him. Since then the PREMA alumni have been doing well. I was pleased to see Lance get his first points in Canada, with Esteban also having a strong weekend. On top of that, Felix nearly claimed a double victory in Formula E. With the Formula 4 guys winning last weekend at Red Bull Ring too, it’s back to us F3 guys to keep the trophy cabinet builders in Italy busy…



Hungary

I’ve had a typical build up to a race weekend ahead of Hungary; That started with a day with Rob Wilson hammering an Astra around Bruntingthorpe, then on to the factory for some sim time before a few school runs, collecting my sister. It’s all seat time! We’ve already had a pre-season test earlier in the year in Hungary where the mix of mid and high-speed corners suited the PREMA set up. I’m looking forward to the weekend. It seems ages since we raced at Pau and as you’ll know, drivers are much happier in the car than waiting around. Looking back at Pau, that weekend started really well but a brush with the barriers at Foch in Race One meant a chance to get three podium finishes didn’t happen. It was a weekend when nearly all the front-runners literally hit problems so the championship remains really tight between the four of us.

Away from racing I’ve enjoyed some down time in Germany, having a chilled weekend that included taking in a theme park with friends. Now I’m back home I am required to do my fair share of the dog training with Poppy, our new puppy – luckily I missed the worst of the house training. With all vaccinations now complete, we are now putting in some low mileage walks and this week she had her first ride as co-driver in my car. No stopping us now!

Right, I’m off to pack my kit before I fly to Hungary tomorrow. You can catch all the F3 races on the free livestream. Just search FIA F3 Livestream and you should find us!

