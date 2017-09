Daniel Ricciardo is one of the most likeable drivers on the grid. Whereas other drivers have masses of fans, there’s often a clear divide between F1 fans that like them and those that don’t.

And then there’s Ricciardo. You will never meet an F1 fan who doesn’t like the cheerful, hilarious Aussie. He’s a great driver, a great talent and most of all has more character than most of the grid combined.

Here’s a fab video to cheer up your Thursday – Daniel Ricciardo’s greatest moves.