Finally, Formula 1 powers that be are catching up with fan engagement and giving us what we want – access.

The Drivers Briefing is a meeting that happens at every GP meeting, but we rarely get to see what happens or what is said. Films like Senna include clips from such meetings and it’s these moments that help fans understand what’s going on with the drivers and the relationships between them all and the racing action.

In short, it’s great content and now, Formula 1 has decided to share it. You can enjoy the briefing from Monaco below – it’s very good, a bit like a school classroom. Some are wearing headphones, some look bored, others very paying attention and asking questions while some appear to be napping.