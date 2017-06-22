Fan Engagement in Baku

Here at Badger, we love to see a bit of fan engagement, and today is no exception as we see two fans in Baku doing literally that – getting engaged!

All at Badger GP offer up our heartiest congratulations to Graham Barker and Victoria Williams – and what a place to do it, in front of Lewis Hamilton’s car in the Mercedes garage!

It seems Victoria managed to spot the special update on Lewis’s car this weekend, when she found the ring there on the nose of the #44 car.

Hats of to the guys and girls down at Mercedes for helping Graham with his plans and here’s hoping that perhaps they get another invite into the paddock this weekend to celebrate!

Congratulations Victoria and Graham!