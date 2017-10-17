This weekend sees the 2017 Championship arrive in Austin, Texas for the United States Grand Prix. There’s a slim chance we could see the title decided, but the race weekend will go down in history for another reason – for when F1 turned pink.

This is yet another sign of the new owners intentions to make a F1 better product and use the global audience to good use. The circuit (COTA) is going pink, Force India will remain pink and Pirelli is joining in too with a new pink coloured Ultrasoft tyre.

Why is this so great? It’s all for Breast Cancer Prevention Month and it’s fantastic to see Liberty backing organisations to help the fight and raise awareness. Read on below to see all the official details from Pirelli.

Why pink?

Simply, October is breast cancer prevention month: symbolised by the famous pink ribbon. Every October, thousands of charitable initiatives are organised all over the world to raise public awareness and money that funds vital research. This research focuses on one goal: to make breast cancer curable for 100% of patients. According to the latest figures, survival rates from five years after diagnosis have increased to 85.5%. But there are still too many people, most of all women (although men can be affected by breast cancer too) who receive this diagnosis every year: 50,000 in Italy and 200,000 in the United States in 2016 alone.

Pink Tyres!?

Yes, just for the Austin weekend, Pirelli’s P Zero Purple ultrasoft tyres will be coloured pink to further back the initiative launched by new F1 promoter Liberty Media to support the Susan G. Komen organisation at the United States Grand Prix.

This is one of the most important organisations in the world when it comes to the fight against breast cancer. In terms of research, they have raised more the 920 million dollars since 1982, as well as carrying out far-reaching promotional work to inform people all over the world about breast cancer, thanks to a presence in more than 60 countries.

Pirelli is completely behind this key initiative, using its tyres to get the impactful message across. It’s a symbol of solidarity and commitment, as well as a powerful reminder of the importance of the cause. So, this weekend, make sure you think pink.