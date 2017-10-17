What a year for Britain’s Callum Ilott. Signing for the Prema team, at the start of the season, joining Ferrari by the end of it. Expect this young lad to be in Formula 1 in years to come.

Just last weekend, Ilott grabbed victory at Hockenheim, ensuring the Constructors Championship for the Prema team. It’s was the British lad’s 6th win of the year, all of which helped him to finish 4th in the European F3 Championship overall.

He also grabbed not one, but two pole positions in Hockenheim, making a total of 10 for the year and meaning that he had a total of 33% of all pole positions for the season. Not bad at all.

To wrap up the year, it was confirmed this week that Callum has joined the Ferrari Drivers Academy. Yes, you read that correctly – this young British talent has been snapped up by the most famous brand in motorsport and the world.

This news further endorses our opinion on him as a driver, he’s a star of the future. And why are we so chuffed? Callum’s been writing blog posts for us all season and he drives the only racing car in the world that has our Badger GP logo on it – clearly worth a tenth of a second per lap.

Well done Callum, what a great 2017, let’s see more of you and your talent in the coming years. Follow him (like most drivers do) @callum_ilott.