The brilliant and completely bonkers Guy Martin will be in Spa this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix in Williams F1 Team overalls.

Not just for a laugh either, he’s going to be part of the pit crew for the great British team, working on building the cars up, the practice sessions as well as qualifying and the race itself.

If you’re not familiar with Guy Martin then checkout the film “Closer to the Edge” – it’s a docufilm about Guy and the Isle of Man TT. You’ll quickly see why we affectionately refer to him as bonkers.

Good luck to Guy for this weekend, hope he gets some TV time too, he’s such an entertaining character.