As the song once said, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. While outside Formula One 2016 hasn’t really been all sunshine and lollipops, the sport has seen an intriguing, yet intense, season of racing that saved its final twist for after the final chequered flag.

We at Badger want to take this time to say a huge “thank you” and Merry Christmas to everyone that visited and supported our little corner of the F1 web! A special thanks goes out to all of our Rookie, Pro and Champion members who have help contribute to the running of everything we do.

It’s a year that’s seen some incredible firsts for us – we were only a few views shy of 1.5 million page visits over the season, our logo appeared on a racing car, we’ve forayed into podcasting, regularly appeared on Australian radio and our writers produced some absolutely amazing content (the best of which can be seen here, nudge nudge).

While the F1 community slows down slightly for the holiday season, we’ll be doing the same, recharging our batteries ready for the 2017 season that is already promising to be potentially mouth watering.

For now, enjoy time with loved ones, eat, drink and be merry, but most of all, remember – Formula One isn’t boring!

The Badger GP team – Adam Le Feuvre, Craig Norman, Sarah Merritt, Charlie Eustice, Laura Leslie, Rob Watts, Rob Cureton, Ben Briscoe, Joe Diamond and Jaap Grolleman.