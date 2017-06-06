The Incredible reactions of an F1 driver

Of course we all know that it takes supreme fitness and concentration to be an F1 driver, but what about reaction times? It seems obvious that to be a great driver you need to be able to react to everything a) quickly and b) correctly – one mistake in a race and it can be game over.

So many of the sport’s great moments are down to the rapid reactions to other cars, but here in a video from Force India we get to see just how quick F1 driver reactions really are – in short, they’re superhuman. And that’s from Ted Kravitz, who we all think is rather super himself.

Enjoy this rather incredible and fun video from Nico Hulkenberg in a Force India in 2016.