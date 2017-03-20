When we say a lap of Melbourne, this great video is in fact Sergio Perez taking us on a lap of the Albert Park track, using a toy car and piece of paper.

It’s good fun though, just wish they had used a different toy car, maybe something with a nod to the striking new pink livery. Enjoy the “lap”

Ocon’s To Do List for Melbourne

Oh and here’s some bonus material – Perez’s teammate, Esteban Ocon’s top 5 things to do in Melbourne. We’d also suggest adding, getting to Q3, a top 6 finish and a solid race performance to this list!