When we say a lap of Melbourne, this great video is in fact Sergio Perez taking us on a lap of the Albert Park track, using a toy car and piece of paper.
It’s good fun though, just wish they had used a different toy car, maybe something with a nod to the striking new pink livery. Enjoy the “lap”
Ocon’s To Do List for Melbourne
Oh and here’s some bonus material – Perez’s teammate, Esteban Ocon’s top 5 things to do in Melbourne. We’d also suggest adding, getting to Q3, a top 6 finish and a solid race performance to this list!
- Chill out on Brighton Beach and enjoy the weather: (it’s been a long winter in Europe!)
- Live like an Aussie – they’re so laid back.
- Ride an old-school tram in Flinders Street.
- Enjoy the street art in Hosier Lane.
- See a kangaroo. I haven’t managed to do it yet but hopefully this year!