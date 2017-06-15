Accused of liking Nickelback by IndyCar fans at Texas following his criticism of the American series, Lewis Hamilton has confessed that it is true.

Hamilton was recently misquoted when discussing Fernando Alonso’s decision to skip Monaco for the Indy 500, and it’s resulted in a war of words with some of the IndyCar drivers.

For example, Tony Kanaan hit back with the line that Lewis “competed in a two-car World Championship last year and was second, so I don’t think he can say much.”

The fans then get involved with a banner at the Texas Motor Speedway reading “Lewis Hamilton likes Nickelback and unsweetened tea.”

But not one to shy away from discussing his musical taste, Hamilton responded on Instagram with the comment “how you remind me was a belter”, settling any arguments over whether he does or doesn’t like the cheesy American rock band.