Thanks to Daniel Ricciardo’s post race antics there’s now quite the number of people who have drunken out of his racing boots on a Formula One podium. Recent non-F1 victims include Hollywood actors Gerard Butler and Sir Patrick Stewart, but after his fifth successive podium this season in Austria, the Aussie went back to his F1 roots.

Sky Sports F1 pundit, podium interviewer and one of the nicest men to come from East Anglia, Martin Brundle, has now officially joined. And he wasn’t invited, he volunteered – the shoe will now be auctioned off for charity, according to Brundle himself.

Things I learned today. Even in a plastic bag a @danielricciardo Shoey will still leak a lot of sweaty champagne all over your clothes. 🤔 — Martin Brundle (@MBrundleF1) July 9, 2017

As for race winner Valtteri Bottas, he was more than happy to decline his invitation. But if he keeps up this kind of form, and forces his way into the championship hunt, he might find it hard to refuse next time.