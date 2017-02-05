McLaren-Honda’s potential new marketing direction for 2017 has taken a new twist with the announcement that the famous MP4 moniker for chassis will be dropped in favour of MCL instead.

Former Chairman Ron Dennis, ousted at the end of last year, started the tradition when his Project Four outfit became affiliated with the team in 1981. Since then there have been 31 alliterations of the name, with varying degrees of success. The 2017 car will be labelled the MCL32 to follow the sequence.

2017 is all about change, and our car name is changing too. Ladies and gents, get set for the McLaren-Honda MCL32. #MCL32 #ChangeYourName pic.twitter.com/Q2WJmR4us7 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) February 3, 2017

New Executive Chairman Zak Brown has hinted at changes at McLaren in recent months, including the possibility of a return to the traditional orange colour scheme of the late 1960s.