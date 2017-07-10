Billed as “the deepest, most realistic simulation of motorsport that you can get in your pocket”, MM Mobile 2 has been designed from the ground-up to take advantage of the latest mobile technology. One of the frailties of the original was the ability to suss out patterns of winning, but now Playsport says that the opposition is always thinking, evolving new strategies as the season progresses around 16 beautifully-rendered 3D tracks, on an epic journey around the planet, from Cape Town to Beijing to Sydney.

Being able to develop into the larger PC and Mac markets has meant many new features find their way into the mobile equivalent. Drivers now age, improve, sign for different teams, and then retire, with the cycle of youngsters coming in to take their place. The fortunes of teams can rise and fall over the course of seasons, and a dynamic driver market means that no two managerial careers are exactly alike.