Before Playsport’s Motorsport Manager hit mobile platforms a few years ago, the market for management-based simulators was limited, even non-existent. But the genre is being revitalised by the company’s expansion into PC and Mac platforms last November, and now they’re returning to their roots with a sequel to their original – Motorsport Manager Mobile 2.
Billed as “the deepest, most realistic simulation of motorsport that you can get in your pocket”, MM Mobile 2 has been designed from the ground-up to take advantage of the latest mobile technology. One of the frailties of the original was the ability to suss out patterns of winning, but now Playsport says that the opposition is always thinking, evolving new strategies as the season progresses around 16 beautifully-rendered 3D tracks, on an epic journey around the planet, from Cape Town to Beijing to Sydney.
Being able to develop into the larger PC and Mac markets has meant many new features find their way into the mobile equivalent. Drivers now age, improve, sign for different teams, and then retire, with the cycle of youngsters coming in to take their place. The fortunes of teams can rise and fall over the course of seasons, and a dynamic driver market means that no two managerial careers are exactly alike.
The race simulation has been given a huge upgrade and is full of authentic detail. The racing action is more dramatic than ever too, with spins and mistakes making for fascinating strategic questions. More tyre compounds are available, as well as Engine Modes, Team Orders and even Refuelling Rules.
The news will be welcomed by the number of fans that enjoyed the simplicity and addictive nature of the first Motorsport Manager, but who may have felt left out last year, and main time for playing was on the daily commute to and from work. MM Mobile 2 bridges the gap between both versions and compliments the strengths of both; the ability to play on the go and drop in and out of gameplay easily, but not being as simple as to get bored quickly once you’ve found a rhythm and pattern to events in the game.
Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 launches July 13 and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch, with an Android release to follow in early August, and will be priced at £3.99 / $3.99 / €4.49.