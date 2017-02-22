The new Force India car broke cover today at Silverstone, ready to take on the 2017 World Championship where the team must be hoping for great results after a successful 2016 campaign.

We’ll bring you all the details on the launch and the year ahead, but first of all, here’s the new car from all angles. And then cast your eye over our gallery showing 10 years (yes 10!) of Force India in Formula 1.

The new Sahara Force India F1 car for 2017





Image: Sahara Force India Media











Recently McLaren have been teasing about their car maybe being orange for 2017, if it is, great, because this year’s Force India has less orange than we’d expect. Looks good though, well done folks. If you’re one of those fans who are super keen on orange cars, see our brief history of orange F1 cars here.

Previous Force India VJM cars from 2008 – 2016