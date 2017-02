The new regulations mean all the 2017 cars will look different to previous years, and kudos to Sauber and Renault for some interesting new livery upgrades, but wowzers, McLaren have done their royal legion of fans proud and gone all out, delivering on the promise of an orange car.

And it looks mighty fine too – it’s very orange and a completely new livery to boot. Good stuff McLaren, let’s hope the change in livery signifies a change in results too.

MCL32 – The New McLaren F1 Car