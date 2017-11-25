To celebrate Lewis Hamilton’s 4th World Championship, Paul Oz has created his latest piece, “Union Lewis II” – capturing the moment of celebration for the fastest driver in the world.

Paul Oz’s “Union Lewis II”

It’s a fine piece of work – the latest in Oz’s series of Formula 1 art work, much of which now adorns the walls of the F1 Paddock Club as well as some of the drivers’ own homes.

And now you can have your very own Paul Oz on your wall. We’re giving away this latest piece in our December Prize Draw for Champion Members.

All our current Champion Members will be entered into the draw on December 15th, and if you’re not a Champion Member yet, join now for 2018 and you’ll also be entered into the draw too – how’s that! 

Learn more about being a Badger GP Champion Member here, don’t delay and sign up today – you’re supporting one of the few remaining independent F1 fans sites, it’s a good thing.

Be a Champion Member

If you’re new to Badger GP Memberships, checkout the list of Prize Draw prizes given away to our Champion Members this year, and there’s also our members only competitions, discounts and special offers.

While you're here...

Did you know that Badger GP has now been running for nearly a decade, and this is only possible with the support of our fans and readers. You can support Badger GP for as little as £10 per year, or be a Champion and gets lots of perks in return. Find out more here, thank you.
