Formula 1 is loads of fun, but did you know that it can be even more fun and that YOU can get more involved in the sport, from your sofa?

Yes, that’s right – don’t move an inch, head on over to Fantasy GP, register and create your own Grand Prix team and take on fans from across the world to be the best Fantasy GP Manager on the planet!

In short, you get a budget to spend on cars and drivers and you score points based on the race results. You can also score additional points by predicting Pole Position, the podium, fastest lap and more.

As well as playing against fans from across the world, you can setup your own friends leagues where you can have your own mini championship between friends, family and colleagues.

It’s tonnes of fun, free to play and makes watching your favourite sport that little bit more interesting, you’ll be willing on the backmarkers to bring home some points just as much as for your favourite driver to win the race!

You can also ‘Go Pro’ and get access to stats and the PRO Championship where there are prizes to be won. Oh and you also get a bonus additional budget as a thank you for supporting the game.

What are you waiting for – head on over to FantasyGP.com and create your own Grand Prix team!

Play Now!