It’s safe to say this season isn’t going well for Jolyon Palmer. The Brit is yet to score a point in 2017 and is being comprehensively beaten by Renault teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

In the build up the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, his interview with the BBC’s Jennie Gow went down like a lead balloon, a sign that the pressure of underperforming this season.

.@JennieGow gets a prickly response in her interview with @RenaultSportF1 driver Jolyon Palmer. Cue a long pause…#F1#AzerbaijanGP pic.twitter.com/mcg9Ra5O7C — BBC 5 live Sport (@5liveSport) June 22, 2017

“How do you come back each weekend to feel positive and remain in a good place?”

“By avoiding these little BBC interviews probably.”

Ouch.