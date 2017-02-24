Here it is folks, the latest F1 car from the prancing horse, ready to take on the 2017 Formula 1 World Championship. At first glance it looks like they’ve done a Mercedes and not gone for a fin, but they have and have used the livery to make it look a bit easier on the eye.

And so here it is, from all angles – the new regulations have again resulted in a meaner looking car, albeit with a silly ‘T’ wing on the back of the discrete fin. For Ferrari’s sake, let’s hope this one gives them a chance to fight back to the front.