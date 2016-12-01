Lewis Hamilton’s thinly veiled finger-pointing at Mercedes’ impartiality may seem like the petulant self-indulgence of a cosseted 21st-century sports superstar, but, in Formula 1, it’s hardly new. In a sport with this much pressure, and where the competitors are so much at the mercy of elements that they can’t control, there is a long history of drivers having very public hissy fits at their own employers.

1978 – Niki Lauda vs. Bernie Ecclestone

When a rock meets a hard place, or a bastard meets an even bigger bastard or – in this case – a man used to learning the hardest way imaginable what his worth was versus a man determined to profit as much as possible, from any absence of it in his opponent.

Niki went to Brabham chiefly because of the mental exhaustion of dealing with the grinding machinations of Ferrari. The relief – even the relief of working under Ecclestone – briefly lifted the Austrian’s spirits, but not by enough to check his gradual disinterest in the sport, and, partly in revenge for an uncompetitive Brabham, he demanded a salary of $2m – stratospherically higher than everyone else.

Bernie being Bernie, not only did he point blank refuse, but in his ire at confronting someone apparently as greedy as himself, called the Austrian’s sanity into question, then rang round his rivals to tell them not to offer more than a quarter that sum.

Lauda nonetheless held the trump card and, sure enough, when on the verge of having the sponsor he had brought to the team, Parmalat, sign a lucrative extension to its title sponsorship, dropped his bombshell; in front of Ecclestone and Parmalat’s CEO, the Austrian stated he wouldn’t be their driver.

In the teeth of the mother and father of all face losses, for once – possibly for the only time – Bernie buckled, paid up, but somehow still won when Lauda quit his mega-bucks deal during Canadian Grand Prix practice the following year, and this bloke called Nelson Piquet was available – on the cheap, naturally.

1989 – Alain Prost vs. Honda

Less paranoia, more a Gallic shrug to the reality that Ayrton Senna was Honda’s guy, and Prost was their admired, if unexciting, second fiddler; “a samurai vs a computer”, one head Honda honcho admitted candidly during a private dinner with the Frenchman.

The event’s at the San Marino race – where Senna broke their agreement not to overtake at the first corner – set in motion not only Mclaren’s polarisation around the two superstars but Alain’s distrust that Honda were not playing fair; he was losing touch with Ayrton’s pace nearly as fast as he lost touch with Mclaren’s love.

It culminated in a very public media bloodletting at the Italian Grand Prix. Prost’s engine, now irrefutably “inferior”, given his 2-second gap in qualifying to the Brazilian, or so he claimed. Quite what Senna thought of Honda’s alleged favouritism isn’t known, although, given that the power units had let him down three times that year whilst in the lead, it’s quite possible he figured Prost had the right point, just about the wrong man.

Sure enough, the Italian race itself encapsulated the twisted logic behind the Frenchman’s complaints to uncanny perfection. Senna took off to build an enormous lead, Alain slowly worked his way to second place, then inherited the lead as his teammate’s Honda engine blew up.

On the podium, Prost compounded the dagger he’d thrust in Ron Dennis’ corporate heart by handing his trophy – in Ron’s eyes, Mclaren’s property – to a delighted and scarcely believing Tifosi, already claiming the Frenchman a whole year before his Ferrari switch.

In case Honda didn’t get it, Prost demonstrated in the most public way possible; never bet against the computer.