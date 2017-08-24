Stoffel gets another chance to impress

McLaren’s Stoffel Vandoorne has been confirmed for 2018 at McLaren. Not great surprise, but we’re pleased he gets another shot at proving his skills. After a reasonable 2017 campaign so far, this positive news should give him even greater confidence for his home grand prix this weekend at Spa in Belgium.

Good luck Stoffel!

And here’s what the young lad had to say:

“I’m delighted that the team has now formally announced that I will continue to race for them next year, because I’ll be able to approach the second half of my rookie season with total focus on the job in hand: namely getting the very most I can out of my car, my engineers, and everything and everyone around me.

“I’ve already learned such a huge amount in the first half of my first season in Formula 1 – from my engineers, from my mechanics, from Eric [Boullier], from Zak [Brown] and from Jonathan [Neale], and also from Fernando [Alonso], who is a brilliant driver and also an excellent team-mate.

“Last but not least, I want to say thank you to McLaren’s partners and fans for their loyalty and enthusiasm – they are the best in the business – and also to McLaren’s Executive Committee Principals, [Shaikh] Mohammed and Mansour [Ojjeh], who continue to put their faith in me.”