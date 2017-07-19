It’s a classic venue yet its time is numbered – Silverstone hosted yet another intriguing and exciting British Grand Prix with plenty of bang for it’s buck. Read on to find out our Top 5 stories coming from the afternoon’s events!

Kvyat under pressure

They call Daniil Kvyat the Torpedo and he lived up to the ironic nickname on the very first lap at Silverstone. Instead of giving his Toro Rosso teammate Carlos Sainz plenty of room and look to give the team the best chance at some strong points, the Russian ended up squeezing him out of the race and setting himself back a lap.

After a strong start to the season, it’s almost like Kvyat has reverted back to the form that saw him relegated back to the Red Bull junior team and created whispers of his F1 career being blown out of the water. Kvyat is now back under pressure and needs to perform better, for himself and the team. How bad is it? Daniil has scored more penalty points than world championship points in the last two races. That’s how bad it is.

Pirelli goes pop for Ferrari

Most title battles have enough twists and turns before the final outcome, and many are memorable. Of those, most involve a driver error or a bad strategy call, but not many are based on the official tyre supplier failing to meet their mandate. Yet in Britain, we might just have got that exact outcome.

In the space of a handful of laps, Kimi Raikkonen lost an impressive second place and Sebastian Vettel fell down the field to an eventual seventh. Raikkonen recovered to take the last place on the podium but that was only as Red Bull wanted to prevent the same from happening to Max Verstappen and they brought him in.

Now Vettel and Ferrari are on the back foot with one race to go until the summer break – it’s now four races without a victory, a 20 point lead in the championship has been reduced to just one and teammate Raikkonen is coming into a purple patch of form and outperforming the German. Has the challenge become nothing more than hot air?

Silverstone rewards hard chargers

There were plenty of great, gutsy performances on Sunday afternoon. Daniel Ricciardo’s drive through the field from 19th to 5th was a great example of being in the right place at the right time – many of the places he made up were due to issues with other cars but he made it work to climb up the order. Valtteri Bottas also put in a great recovery drive to move from 9th to 2nd, and Nico Hulkenberg, hampered by a slower car like his Renault, put in a great shift to hold on to a plucky 6th.

Silverstone is a track that is fast flowing and truly rewards those who are late on the brakes and willing to throw the car into the high-speed sections. All three of the above did so to secure great results, but the greatest result would be Liberty negotiating a better deal for the home of British motorsport and ensure that this gem of a track continues to see action.

Verstappen vs Vettel

Its been a long few races for Max Verstappen – well, a short few races once you take into consideration his Red Bull’s reliability. He was back in the mix against Sebastian Vettel this race and didn’t disappoint when it came to bringing the excitement, as both duked it out in spectacular fashion.

Now, people may think that this isn’t pure racing as they both left the track to prevent a rival getting back at them, but it was a heart stopping moment brought to life by fantastic team radio.

Lewis answers the critics

Being that there’s a Brit in with a shout of the world championship and we were in Britain the majority of the focus would be one Lewis Hamilton. But, then again, this is Lewis Hamilton we’re talking about – criticism is never far away.

Heading into the weekend the talk was about how Hamilton had been the only driver on the grid to miss the large promotional event in London as he wanted a few days to recharge. Yet heading out of it, it seems that Mykonos in Greece will now be the destination for those 19 drivers other drivers each and every summer from now on.

Hamilton is at his best when his back is against the wall. It’s almost uncomfortable for him to take a season and dominate; his title triumphs have been against adversity and adversaries – such as Felipe Massa and Nico Rosberg – and Sunday was another example of this. Fighting back the criticism of not being in London by not just winning the race, but dominating it, is the Lewis Hamilton we know and love.

Matching Jim Clark’s and Alain Prost’s record of British GP wins gives him the right to joke that he “owned” Silverstone, and on Sunday he did. Another result like this Hungary and the summer break will be a sweet one for Hamilton.