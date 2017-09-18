After a smashing start (sorry Seb) to the annual F1 night race, Lewis Hamilton took a commanding and fortunate lead, winning the race and taking a massive 28point lead in the championship. Daniel Ricciardo was lucky to avoid the first corner chaos and continued his long run of night time podiums, but neither of these two drivers are our Top Dog. Oh no, this weekend’s Top Dog under the lights was a certain Mr…

Carlos Sainz

The young Spaniard had a great race and dragged his Toro Rosso to great 4th place, his best ever finish in a grand prix and a massive points haul for the Italian team. Carlos has been a bit unlucky in the driver seats game, missing out to Verstappen for a run in the Red Bull team and looking for options. The recent engine merry-go-round given him a Renault works team seat alongside the Credible Hulk for 2018 and what a way to celebrate with his fantastic drive in Singapore.

If there was a prize for the Best Driver Tweet of the weekend, Sainz would also win that with his photo of his destroyed throttle pedal after the grand prix.

Yes.. its the throttle pedal… had a good feeling with it today and pushed it hard at times. pic.twitter.com/1uG75HHVkk — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) September 17, 2017

And a Top Dog Nod goes to…

We have to give a nod to Lewis Hamilton for his victory, which looked unlikely after practice and qualifying. And also a nod to Joylon Palmer who not only finished the race for once, but also finished a solid 6th in the Renault. And only a few days after finding out via Autosport that the French team have sacked him for 2018. What’s next for the Brit is currently unclear, but at least Sunday’s result gave him something to smile about.