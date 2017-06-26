Sebastian ran into the back of Lewis when the safety car pulled in, and then the German deliberately pulled alongside the Brit and rammed him. That’s Hamilton’s version.

Lewis brake-checked Sebastian when the safety car pulled in, causing the German to run into the back of the Brit. And nothing else happened. That’s Vettel’s version.

The facts say that Lewis didn’t brake-check Sebastian and we all saw the German deliberately ram the Brit’s wheels in a fit of rage/red mist. Vettel has now received penalty points as well as his 10s stop-go penalty in the race.

These events mark a massive moment in the 2017 Championship battle, yet we’re sure this won’t be the last. For now, enjoy the post-race interviews from both sides: