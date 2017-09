After a slow start to 2017, Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo has since gone on a run of seven podium finishes in 10 Grand Prix races, the highlight of which was his first victory of the season in Azerbaijan.

Now, with six races to go, the Australian is determined to maintain the challenge on title contenders Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel, the likes of whom he is convinced both he, and teammate Max Verstappen, have the beating of, as Mobil 1 The Grid found out.