Earlier this week, Susie and Toto Wolff welcomed a brand new baby boy into the world. Having already put a record-breaking child into Grand Prix racing, I suspect Red Bull might already have their eye on the new addition to the F1 family.

It’s a new Rumble Strips!

On a serious note, huge congratulations to both Susie and Toto on the birth of their baby boy. We all hope to see him toddling around the paddock soon!