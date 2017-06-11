We did love the Canadian Grand Prix, but one of our favourite photos doesn’t feature a car or track, but instead the crowd.

As a sport, F1 seems to be having some really great ‘moments’ right now and although Alonso must have been ridiculously angry with yet another McLaren Honda failure, he took out his frustration quickly and proceeded to enter the grandstands to give fans a warm welcome.

Great for him, great for those fans, great for TV and great for F1. Well done Alonso, well done.

Where’s Wallyonso?

Now, McLaren – hurry up and divorce or fix Honda.