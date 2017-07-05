Win the ultimate Williams Racing experience with Sure Antiperspirant!

As an official partner of Williams Racing, we’ve teamed up with Sure antiperspirant and giving two of our lucky readers the chance to win a Williams Racing experience for two, taking place on 9th July. You’ll win the chance to watch the race in Austria from the prestigious Grove factory – the home of Williams Racing.

Sure have created a Williams Racing Special Edition, Sure Antiperspirant containing Motionsense; a breakthrough patented technology with microcapsules that break with friction to release bursts of freshness all day so you’ll have protection guaranteed to perform.

How to Win

For the chance to win, all you need to do is submit a caption for the photograph below and submit it via the link below. You can also enter by commenting on the Facebook post here or quote retweeting this tweet with the hashtag #BadgerForSure.

TIP: Remember this competition is in conjunction with Williams Racing official partner, Sure Deodorants.

Caption it

Huge thanks to our good friends over at Sure. Give them a follow on Twitter @Sure

The Prize

Williams welcomes you to enjoy the very best of Race Day Hospitality at the Williams Conference Centre. The day includes a review of qualifying with an exclusive live link with one of the drivers, special guest speaker, followed by the race itself. There is also the opportunity to browse the Williams Grand Prix Collection, as well as testing your speed in our simulator, pit stop challenge and other activities. In addition you will have the opportunity to browse our shop with exclusive merchandise and 20% off. Download the itinerary here.

08:30 Doors open

Breakfast rolls

Tea and coffee available all day

Guided tour of the Grand Prix Collection

Activities Open

Cash bar open

Pre-race presentation

Finger buffet

Live race screening

Afternoon tea, Magnum ice cream and cakes

Race debrief

16:00 End of day