Win the ultimate Williams Racing experience with Sure Antiperspirant!
As an official partner of Williams Racing, we’ve teamed up with Sure antiperspirant and giving two of our lucky readers the chance to win a Williams Racing experience for two, taking place on 9th July. You’ll win the chance to watch the race in Austria from the prestigious Grove factory – the home of Williams Racing.
Sure have created a Williams Racing Special Edition, Sure Antiperspirant containing Motionsense; a breakthrough patented technology with microcapsules that break with friction to release bursts of freshness all day so you’ll have protection guaranteed to perform.
How to Win
For the chance to win, all you need to do is submit a caption for the photograph below and submit it via the link below. You can also enter by commenting on the Facebook post here or quote retweeting this tweet with the hashtag #BadgerForSure.
TIP: Remember this competition is in conjunction with Williams Racing official partner, Sure Deodorants.
Huge thanks to our good friends over at Sure. Give them a follow on Twitter @Sure
The Prize
Williams welcomes you to enjoy the very best of Race Day Hospitality at the Williams Conference Centre. The day includes a review of qualifying with an exclusive live link with one of the drivers, special guest speaker, followed by the race itself. There is also the opportunity to browse the Williams Grand Prix Collection, as well as testing your speed in our simulator, pit stop challenge and other activities. In addition you will have the opportunity to browse our shop with exclusive merchandise and 20% off. Download the itinerary here.
- 08:30 Doors open
- Breakfast rolls
- Tea and coffee available all day
- Guided tour of the Grand Prix Collection
- Activities Open
- Cash bar open
- Pre-race presentation
- Finger buffet
- Live race screening
- Afternoon tea, Magnum ice cream and cakes
- Race debrief
- 16:00 End of day
Terms: closing date: Friday 7th July at midday BST, not open to employees of Williams Racing, Sure or Badger GP, our decision is final. No cash alternative and the lucky winner must be able to make their own way to the Williams Racing base in Grove, Oxfordshire. The winner will be notified via message or phone and must be able to accept the tickets within 1hr of being notified, due to the short timeframe.