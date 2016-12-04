Fancy owning a pair of reigning world champion Nico Rosberg’s aqua fresh race boots? Than read on…

The excellent Puma Motorsport team are giving one of you the chance to walk away in a pair of Rosberg’s brilliantly bright race kicks.

All you have to do is send them a photo of you celebrating the German’s recent world title success, don’t forget the #ForeverFaster hashtag, and they’ll pick their favourite as the winner on Monday 5th of December.

The contest will close on Monday morning. For more details, including any terms and conditions, contact the Puma team on @PumaMotorsport.

We expect nothing less than a ‘shoey selfie’ from the winner.

Best of luck!