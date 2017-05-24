The Tuesday night before the Monaco Grand Prix saw the annual charity football match take place at the Stade Louis II in Monte Carlo, with two teams managed by Claudio Ranieri playing, and even Prince Albert of Monaco came along to take part!

The “Nazionale Piloti” team (National Pilots) was captained by Felipe Massa, ably assisted by his son Feliphino, and featured, amongst others, Carlos Sainz Jr, Daniil Kvyat, Daniel Ricciardo, Antonio Giovinazzi, Mick Schumacher, Jerome D’Ambrosio and Mika Hakkinen, who attended with his son and daughter. Mika chatted to us before the game, and was looking forward to taking part, and even had time to pose for a #BadgerSelfie.

They took on the footballers of the Star Team Monaco, and the final score was 2-1 to the All-Star Team. A great evening raising money for charity.

Here are some photos from the event, and you can find out more at http://worldstars.starteamforthechildren.org.